Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matteo Mala Alagna

JAPAN Wabi sabi 2 - 2019 - ETCHED GLASS

Matteo Mala Alagna
Matteo Mala Alagna
  • Save
JAPAN Wabi sabi 2 - 2019 - ETCHED GLASS paper trip magenta brown tradition craft glass ukiyo-e watercolour watercolor illustration japan kagoshima wabi-sabi
Download color palette

Dairy illustrated by watercolor in my last trip in Japan in the summer 2019.

Matteo Mala Alagna
Matteo Mala Alagna

More by Matteo Mala Alagna

View profile
    • Like