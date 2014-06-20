Daniel Voicu

Hexes in Hexagons

Hexes in Hexagons hexagons geometry print patterns illustration graphic design
I played with the hexagons to get a different effect for every one of the groups. I made this at a higher resolution, so some of the details won't look that good at this size. It's more of a random learning experiment and, at this point, work in progress.

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
