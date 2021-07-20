Татьяна

Dinosaurs pattern

Татьяна
Татьяна
  • Save
Dinosaurs pattern print reptile lizard extinct colorful cartoon seamless glasses animal art banner vector illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Seamless pattern multicolored smiling dinosaurs in glasses with claws on a green background. Red, blue, orange color.
Elements - pink flowers with twigs.
Flat style, vector illustration.

Made in Adobe Illustrator.

Inst: @hush_hope

Татьяна
Татьяна

More by Татьяна

View profile
    • Like