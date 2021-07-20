Polina Golubeva
Icons8

Mobile design with 3D character

Polina Golubeva
Icons8
Polina Golubeva for Icons8
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile design with 3D character minimal illustrator ios mobile mobile app mobile app design screens app icons funny illustration mobile design mobile ui 3d vector illustration design
Download color palette

We got new 3D style based on our funny Buddy illustrations.

Use them individually or mix them to create friendly designs for any purpose.

Icons8 | Photos | Lunacy Software| Illustrations | Mega Creator | Music

Icons8
Icons8
We make icons, vectors, and design tools
Hire Us

More by Icons8

View profile
    • Like