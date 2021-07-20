Dan Sergihenko

Dan Sergihenko
Dan Sergihenko
blue illustration design black sphere inside photoshop gradient graphic design mesh gradient poster
Inside poster, inspired by the last Bo Burnham special. Textures from texturefabrik.com, typeface - Ivy Journal.

Dan Sergihenko
Dan Sergihenko

