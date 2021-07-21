Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fachry Nurdiansyah
Rheon Agency

NFT Marketplace Mobile App

Fachry Nurdiansyah
Rheon Agency
Fachry Nurdiansyah for Rheon Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Marketplace Mobile App clean crypto currency crypto art bit coin doge bold noise gradient nft art nft ethereum token modern ui ux dark ios card trading market
NFT Marketplace Mobile App clean crypto currency crypto art bit coin doge bold noise gradient nft art nft ethereum token modern ui ux dark ios card trading market
NFT Marketplace Mobile App clean crypto currency crypto art bit coin doge bold noise gradient nft art nft ethereum token modern ui ux dark ios card trading market
NFT Marketplace Mobile App clean crypto currency crypto art bit coin doge bold noise gradient nft art nft ethereum token modern ui ux dark ios card trading market
Download color palette
  1. 2.png
  2. App Mockups 7.png
  3. 1.png
  4. App Mockups 9.png

Exploring the trend with NFT Marketplace App :D

-
Hit "L" if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts :)
-
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at fachrynsyh@gmail.com
-
Keep in touch: Instagram @madebypahri

Rheon Agency
Rheon Agency
We do awesome digital products
Hire Us

More by Rheon Agency

View profile
    • Like