Landing Page for Petcube

Petcube connects pets to the Internet and gives them a voice. Their interactive cams are changing the foundation of pet-human communication protocol.

O0 is with Petcube from day one supplying designs for literally everything: physical products, branding, apps, videos, on-shelf presence.

This is a landing page for Petcube Play 2—smart HD pet camera with laser toy, 160° view, and voice control. Also, a Product Design Red Dot winner.

Hit us up on hello@ozero.design if you would like to work together!

O0 | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Vimeo

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Full-stack cloud design studio
