EduLife Application Features

Hello Dribbblers!
EduLife is a design concept that allows students to be more aware about their own strength and interests while at school. This general concept is aimed to help them find a suitable college or university major recommended by the app, according to their strength and interests.
feel free if you have any suggestion or improvements!