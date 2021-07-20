Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ENDURE - Skincare - Packaging Design

ENDURE - Skincare - Packaging Design male cosmetics cosmetics design cosmetic brand design brand identity design brand strategy packaging designer skincare branding skincare logo luxury logo design logodesigner cosmetic packaging male skincare endure skincare packaging skincare packaging design packaging branding
  1. x-2Warm-Weather-Day-SPF-15-Tilted-Front-Facing.png
  2. Artboard 1 copy 18.png
  3. Box-Group-Mockup-Warm-Weather-SPF.jpg

New packaging design work for ENDURE. Great to finally share more of this branding project.

- Branding & identity design
- Strategy
- Packaging

Skincare routine for men.

