LinkedIn Dark Mode for Android

LinkedIn Dark Mode for Android - Something I worked on to practice designing for dark mode.
Will be sharing more Dribbble shots with designs for other screens as well.

Referred to material design guidelines to understand how to create elevation for various components and pick colours for dark mode such that it meets accessibility guidelines.

Hope you like it :)

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
