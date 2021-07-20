Anastasiia

Landing Page Web & Mobile

Hi guys!

I am very excited to publish my first web design work. It was an interesting journey into the world of exploration of design, typography, colors and composition. Yes, my project is not perfect at all, but I tried to make it enjoyable, useful and workable

Check out the whole project on my page at Behance — https://www.behance.net/gallery/123816603/Landing-Page-Web-Mobile.

I would be happy to receive any comment and / or like. Hope you enjoy it!

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
