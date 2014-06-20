Sean McCabe

Failure Is Success In Progress

I do a solo show challenging the idea, concept, and existence of failure. I’ll tell you why it doesn’t exist and how (astonishingly) you’re actually right if you think I’m wrong.

It’s a condensed, deep, and introspective episode that will get you thinking about mindsets no matter what you believe. It’s a refreshing change of pace from the usual.

Listen now:
Podcast 085: Failure Does Not Exist

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
