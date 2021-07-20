Fashion Logo

This is a logo concept I did for a fashion brand that sells veils for Christian women. I am not big on doing logos for fashion brands but this type of fashion brand I am all for. As a Christian woman myself who gives glory and honor to God this kind of fashion brand is OK with me.

