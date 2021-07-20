Plans & Billing Dashboard

Today I'm super excited to share my new dashboard concept. I created this concept for online classified ads where people can buy & sell everything. this page shows you the current plans & billing details. Here, users can manage their subscriptions, credit card & invoices. hope you all like it. Let me know what is your thought about it! 😊

Available for your projects 💼

Zafor.c66@gmail.com

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/Wm4XusyuD3sT