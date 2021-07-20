Kopi Lorong UI Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a new challenge for me because I was given the opportunity to be trusted to make Brand Design to Website UI
If there's something you want to discuss, you can contact me at
Email : Fahmiauliyarohman@gmail.com