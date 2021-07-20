fahmi Auliya

Kopi Lorong UI Website

fahmi Auliya
fahmi Auliya
  • Save
Kopi Lorong UI Website website coffee roasted design packaging exploration uiux designer ui user interface designer ui design design uiux illustration logo graphic design brand branding uiux design user interface design ui website website coffee brand
Download color palette

This is a new challenge for me because I was given the opportunity to be trusted to make Brand Design to Website UI

If there's something you want to discuss, you can contact me at
Email : Fahmiauliyarohman@gmail.com

fahmi Auliya
fahmi Auliya

More by fahmi Auliya

View profile
    • Like