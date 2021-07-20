New Cranks illustrations 💥

Introducing Cranks!

Pack full of 20 colorful high-detailed scenes with very fancy heroes. Perfect graphics for both web and app designs. Start creating something wonderful using trendy Cranks illustrations.

🤪 Get Cranks Illustrations

As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations