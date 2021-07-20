Craftwork Studio
Craftwork

New Cranks illustrations 💥

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork
Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Hire Us
  • Save
New Cranks illustrations 💥 characters scene release new animation ui application website landing vector web craftwork
New Cranks illustrations 💥 characters scene release new animation ui application website landing vector web craftwork
New Cranks illustrations 💥 characters scene release new animation ui application website landing vector web craftwork
New Cranks illustrations 💥 characters scene release new animation ui application website landing vector web craftwork
New Cranks illustrations 💥 characters scene release new animation ui application website landing vector web craftwork
New Cranks illustrations 💥 characters scene release new animation ui application website landing vector web craftwork
New Cranks illustrations 💥 characters scene release new animation ui application website landing vector web craftwork
Download color palette
  1. Shot 1.png
  2. 20-celebrating.png
  3. 14-project.png
  4. 18-applications.png
  5. 16-message-sent.png
  6. 10-feedback.png
  7. 08-404.png

Introducing Cranks! 

Pack full of 20 colorful high-detailed scenes with very fancy heroes. Perfect graphics for both web and app designs. Start creating something wonderful using trendy Cranks illustrations. 

🤪 Get Cranks Illustrations

As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations

Craftwork
Craftwork
High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
Hire Us

More by Craftwork

View profile
    • Like