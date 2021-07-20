Tom Morley

Algarién Honey

Algarién Honey logo design branding 3d graphic design illustration
Download color palette
Logo and Label design for Algarién Honey. Combining Islamic geometric art (referencing the history of the area) and a bee and honeycomb motif. The font used in the design is also custom made.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
