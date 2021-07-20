Monograf | Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Monograf was originally designed as fixed-width monospaced font which has 2 weights (Regular and Bold). Monograf Text is a derived style of Monograf with proportional spacing and well-balanced kerning to make the text easier to read and look optically balanced.
Download & more at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/110856055/Florensans-Typeface