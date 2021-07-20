Sanja Zakovska

Select Input Component

Sanja Zakovska
Sanja Zakovska
Hire Me
  • Save
Select Input Component b2b list form picker selector saas minimal flat clean ux ui search design system dashboard web app app dropdown component select input
Download color palette

Time for custom components 😍

This component can work as a standard dropdown list, a searchable list, multi select, or even item creation. Modularity for the win!

About Panther
How remote teams hire anyone, anywhere.
Panther takes care of your teams' global payroll, benefits, taxes, compliance and more — so you don't have to.
www.panther.co

Sanja Zakovska
Sanja Zakovska
Head of Product at Panther
Hire Me

More by Sanja Zakovska

View profile
    • Like