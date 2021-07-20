Select Input Component

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Time for custom components 😍
This component can work as a standard dropdown list, a searchable list, multi select, or even item creation. Modularity for the win!
About Panther
How remote teams hire anyone, anywhere.
Panther takes care of your teams' global payroll, benefits, taxes, compliance and more — so you don't have to.
www.panther.co