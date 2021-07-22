liquid coin landing concept desktop dark glassmorphism

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
hey hey 🤙🏼
there’s outstanding crypto landing page about the liquid coin and its services. one of the feature is the brand new glassmorphism style. first section are espesially designed with love. here you can see original app mockup and custom glass cards made from scratch. also trendy animated sticker, emoji and a nice word selection. colors are the best as always! enjoy and press this ❤️ button.
get in telegram to talk about your project:
https://t.me/vino_costa 👈🏼
follow us on dribbble, behance and instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.