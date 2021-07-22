Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Konstantin Vinogradov
roobinium

liquid coin landing concept desktop dark glassmorphism

Konstantin Vinogradov
roobinium
Konstantin Vinogradov for roobinium
Hire Us
  • Save
liquid coin landing concept desktop dark glassmorphism cryptocurrency crypto design landing page landing emoji sticker glassmorphism glass mockup wallet app wallet crypto listing crypto coins coins glass card credit card card liquid coin
liquid coin landing concept desktop dark glassmorphism cryptocurrency crypto design landing page landing emoji sticker glassmorphism glass mockup wallet app wallet crypto listing crypto coins coins glass card credit card card liquid coin
liquid coin landing concept desktop dark glassmorphism cryptocurrency crypto design landing page landing emoji sticker glassmorphism glass mockup wallet app wallet crypto listing crypto coins coins glass card credit card card liquid coin
Download color palette
  1. 07_desktop_1@2x.jpg
  2. 09_desktop_1@2x.jpg
  3. 08_desktop_1@2x.jpg

hey hey 🤙🏼

there’s outstanding crypto landing page about the liquid coin and its services. one of the feature is the brand new glassmorphism style. first section are espesially designed with love. here you can see original app mockup and custom glass cards made from scratch. also trendy animated sticker, emoji and a nice word selection. colors are the best as always! enjoy and press this ❤️ button.

get in telegram to talk about your project:
https://t.me/vino_costa 👈🏼

follow us on dribbble, behance and instagram

roobinium
roobinium
crypto 🪙 nft 🖼 defi 💸 csgo 🔫 trading 📊 real projects 👇
Hire Us

More by roobinium

View profile
    • Like