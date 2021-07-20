Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thumbnail design for a YT video about the directions of writings

youtube thumbnail thumbnail design thumbnail
Thumbnail design for a local YT channel that creates content based on history. In this video, the host talks about the history behind the different writing direction in different languages mainly focusing on Arabic, English and Chineese.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
