Konstantin Vinogradov
roobinium

fintech solutions platform ui kit clean neumorphism

Konstantin Vinogradov
roobinium
Konstantin Vinogradov for roobinium
Hire Us
  • Save
fintech solutions platform ui kit clean neumorphism minimal crypto design interface blog clean neumorphism cards card ui map links actions fields form button pop up call to action notification feature ui kit chart
Download color palette

what’s up guys ✌️🏼

really great cards aka ui kit with charts, features, forms and call to actions. what a greatness! like it? press this ❤️ button.

get in telegram to talk about your project:
https://t.me/vino_costa 👈🏼

follow us on dribbble, behance and instagram

roobinium
roobinium
crypto 🪙 nft 🖼 defi 💸 csgo 🔫 trading 📊 real projects 👇
Hire Us

More by roobinium

View profile
    • Like