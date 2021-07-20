Free Website Templates

Cafeesa food bakery cafe business css template bootstrap html5 responsive
Cafeesa – Cafe HTML5 Template Restaurant / Cafe Template is perfect if you like a clean and modern design. Cafeesa is a clean and professional site template, perfect for Restaurant, Bakery, any food business and personal chef web sites.

Price : 100% FREE :)
License : Creative Commons 3.0

Download : https://html.design/download/cafeesa-cafe-html5-template/

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
