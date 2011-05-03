Linzi Rigsby

Brandi Carlile Lithograph

Brandi Carlile Lithograph brandi carlile watercolor ink print lithograph show poster merch band illustration
Part of a show poster I did for Brandi Carlile's 2010 New Year's Eve show in Portland, Oregon.

