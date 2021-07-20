Lift Agency

Buttons for Prestalo

Lift Agency
Lift Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Buttons for Prestalo design system ui library component library design language website design ux branding ui
Download color palette

When we were working on the design system for Prestalo, we had one idea clear, the buttons needed to be predictable and make the users feel in control of every step of the process of finding and getting a loan. That is why we made them all very similar and consistent to improve speed and accuracy for enhanced user experience.

Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch

Lift Agency
Lift Agency
We Design Interfaces
Hire Us

More by Lift Agency

View profile
    • Like