Anastasiia Orekhova

True Spruce beer label

True Spruce beer label ale spruce norwegian forest swiss style swiss design mountains vector art package label beer artwork figmadesign design art vector figma illustration branding graphic design
Calming mountains in a bottle is a good idea
during these hot summer days.

I made both illustration & design here. You may
notice some tiny details here referring to each
other in a very neat way. Especially if you
remember Helvetica well.

Made for Plague Brew,
Saint-Petersburg brewing company.

    • Like