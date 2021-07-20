True Spruce beer label

Trending designs to inspire you
Calming mountains in a bottle is a good idea
during these hot summer days.
I made both illustration & design here. You may
notice some tiny details here referring to each
other in a very neat way. Especially if you
remember Helvetica well.
Made for Plague Brew,
Saint-Petersburg brewing company.