Sedighe Fard

Laklak Group

Laklak Group ui stork bird illustration yellow 3d icon logo app vector minimal design
The owner of this icon that I created is Laklak Group. Laklak Group is an online shop and ship service. I designed the logo of that 2 years ago and today I designed the icon for the app.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
