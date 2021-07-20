Rungutan • 360° API Performance Testing SaaS platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Rungutan is a disruptive API Load Testing platform available as a service, offering rich technical features useful for simulating application traffic spikes, up to the point of simulating denial of service scenarios. They promote the concept of 3-Minute Performance Testing because of Rungutan’s 100% Serverless technology and simple design, which differentiate the product among its competitors with rapidity and effectiveness. 🙊
Looks awesome? I think so too. Come hang out with me on Twitter (@derdeicea) or at vlad.derdeicea@gmail.com 🤘