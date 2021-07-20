Design for language school Brothers

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys.
I represent the design for the language school "Brothers"
The main idea of the school is an informal and comfortable language learning at school. The entire project is riddled with rounded corners. And the heart is encrypted in the logo.
Follow my Behanse so as not to miss the full presentation of the project