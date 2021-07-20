Dimitris Kotronakis

Octopus

Dimitris Kotronakis
Dimitris Kotronakis
  • Save
Octopus procreatedrawing poster createmodern artwork procreate print illustrator illustration frame digitalart colourful brush
Download color palette

It's an Octopus!

Press "L" to appreciate it and let me know your feedback.

Follow me on Instagram.

Interested in getting it framed? Grab your digital files, optimised for print! Visit my shop here.

Dimitris Kotronakis
Dimitris Kotronakis

More by Dimitris Kotronakis

View profile
    • Like