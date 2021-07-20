Hello Dribbblers 👋🏻🏀

Super happy to share the onboarding screen designs.

Shoutout to the amazing illustrator, Vijay Verma via Blush on Figma

Hope you like it ! ❤️

Show some love and please Press “Like”. 😍

Please leave your constructive feedback.

Available for new projects: tianatashya@gmail.com

Let’s connect:

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/natashyatia