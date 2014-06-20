Christopher Cunetto

Out of Sequence

Lettering for the cover of a collection of poetry called "Out of Sequence: The Sonnets Remixed" distributed online through Upstart and in print through Parlor Press.

How To Do That/Out of Sequence
By Christopher Cunetto
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
