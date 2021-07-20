artforgame

Wheel of Fortune - design development

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Wheel of Fortune - design development digital art digital designer game development game developer slot development slot developer game designer slot designer slot game design slot game art slot game wheel of fortune wheel illustration design graphic design gambling slot design game design game art
Download color palette

The slot has a Wheel of Fortune.

Players can get additional winnings, it all depends on the sector that the arrow points to. We have developed two variants of the Wheel of Fortune - with slot symbols and with numbers on the reel.

In both cases, the arrow looks the same, it is a red triangle with tongues of yellow flame.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/

#wheel #wheeloffortune #bonusgame #bonusround #slotgamebonus #Oriental #Orientalthemed #Orientalslot #Orientalsymbols #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like