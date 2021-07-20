Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nikolay K.
Upwave

Trading Screen

Nikolay K.
Upwave
Nikolay K. for Upwave
Trading Screen freebie udix branding cfd forex crm dashboard chart design dark blue web trading ux ui
It's nice to share my new work with you dribbblers! :) Last time I designed trading interfaces for online platform in light and dark color schemes. Hope you enjoy it!

--

See also:

uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Upwave
Upwave
We create brands & make products
