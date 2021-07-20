Koustav Hazra

I Should Live In The Salt song - The National | #11

I Should Live In The Salt song - The National | #11 song album music album music album recreation beach the national lightroom photoshop permission less proejct sea girl photo manipulation graphic design design branding digital image digital art
Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, I Should Live In The Salt song by The National. It's the eleventh album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/6gf7WF9nXNON9HdNtrdEDq?si=996ab5d1e6604754

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

