Martín Liveratore

Music Is Your Life (infographic posters)

Martín Liveratore
Martín Liveratore
  • Save
Music Is Your Life (infographic posters)
Download color palette

Set of infographic posters + Timeline music facts

Coming soon the full project!

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Martín Liveratore
Martín Liveratore

More by Martín Liveratore

View profile
    • Like