In Greek's mythology HADES refers as a king of the underworld. Hades was often portrayed as passive rather than evil; his role was often maintaining relative balance. ⠀

I hope you like this concept. Lemme know what do you think? 😃 ⠀

👉 Case study, here

🔊 Available for Sale, Get it touch

🌐 Follow me on:

Instagram | Behance