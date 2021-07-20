Simeon Zhelev

Poster for ABC Art Project

Simeon Zhelev
Simeon Zhelev
  • Save
Poster for ABC Art Project logotype graphic design composition handmade poster design letters typography
Download color palette

Hello everyone! This is a typographic poster I designed for an exhibition (part one) that did not take place due to Kovid 19. I hope that when everything is normal, the poster will be used as intended.

Simeon Zhelev
Simeon Zhelev

More by Simeon Zhelev

View profile
    • Like