The Mission / Infographic Annual Research

The Mission / Infographic Annual Research
The Mission is an annual report in which we see reflected given through an interactive interface results infographic about the environment and their consequences of what was happening this past year, and especially what we have and we should change in the near future .

See the full work: http://www.webdesignserved.com/gallery/7543731/The-Mission-Infographic-Annual-Research

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
