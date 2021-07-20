Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency

Know Your Forest - An Education Website

Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency
Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency
  • Save
Know Your Forest - An Education Website logo ux design ui design design website forest knowyourforest
Download color palette

The customer was overjoyed to see a completely working and live education website with new features that made it more responsive and engaging. By offering the greatest bespoke Drupal CMS solution with top-notch UI/UX, we exceeded the client's expectations. It resulted in a 200 percent increase in internet traffic for the client.

For more detail: https://bluewhaleapps.com/work/knowyourforest

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency
Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency

More by Blue Whale Apps - Creative Digital Agency

View profile
    • Like