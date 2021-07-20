Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nastia Piven

Flower Shop^^



Flower Shop^^ minimalism art graphics digital experience media social processing generative vector beauty plant nature flower coding creative illustration brand branding identity
Exploring Processing functionality, searching for personal style and approach to generative graphics.

Follow me and let me know what you'd like to know about me and my work:
https://www.instagram.com/nastiapiven/




