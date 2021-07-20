Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dorian Abrigo

Surgeon Academy - Blue Web Design / Funnel Design

Dorian Abrigo
Dorian Abrigo
  • Save
Surgeon Academy - Blue Web Design / Funnel Design funnel design landing page design web design
Download color palette

This is a web design that I made for Surgeon Academy, utilized here the blue and white-spacing in order to make the landing page stand out.

Also, here’s the tools I used for the funnel design below:
🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images
🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline
🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels, CSS for the gradients.

(You can save this post for future reference)

Want To Work With Me?
Send a Message to my Facebook (facebook.com/dorian.abrigo)

See you there!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Dorian Abrigo
Dorian Abrigo
Like