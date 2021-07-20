Surgeon Academy - Blue Web Design / Funnel Design

This is a web design that I made for Surgeon Academy, utilized here the blue and white-spacing in order to make the landing page stand out.

Also, here’s the tools I used for the funnel design below:

🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images

🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline

🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels, CSS for the gradients.

