Surgeon Academy - Blue Web Design / Funnel Design

This is a web design that I made for Surgeon Academy, utilized here the blue and white-spacing in order to make the landing page stand out.
Also, here’s the tools I used for the funnel design below:
🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images
🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline
🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels, CSS for the gradients.
(You can save this post for future reference)
Want To Work With Me?
Send a Message to my Facebook (facebook.com/dorian.abrigo)
See you there!