Dorian Abrigo

Blue Web Design / Funnel Design - Surgeon Academy

Dorian Abrigo
Dorian Abrigo
  • Save
Blue Web Design / Funnel Design - Surgeon Academy graphic design modern photoshop symbol simple texture typography type ui ux uiux web website branding clean concept design ecommerce landing page design web design
Download color palette

This is a web design that I made for Surgeon Academy, utilized here the blue and white-spacing in order to make the landing page stand out.

Also, here’s the tools I used for the website/ funnel design:
🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images
🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline
🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels, CSS for the gradients.

(You can save this post for future reference)

➡➡ Want To Work With Me?
Send a Message to my Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/dorian.abrigo

See you there!

Dorian Abrigo
Dorian Abrigo

More by Dorian Abrigo

View profile
    • Like