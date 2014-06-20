Illustrations For Waste Segregation

Our office is situated in downtown Budapest and the building has recycling bins in the courtyard for all types of waste.

What we've experienced is that even though these bins are colour-coded and have nice icons on them, some people just don't seem to realize that their garbage needs to be sorted by type first.

Since we wanted to help out our local community, we've put up some signage to educate our neighbours on waste segregation. My job was to create two icons to differentiate between organic and recyclable materials.