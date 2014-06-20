Jillian Kovacs

Viteo Racing Transmissions Logo logo jester puppeteer transmissions racing illustration evil jester puppeteer evil jester racing transmissions mascot logo mascot
Hello everyone! This is my first shot on Dribbble, client wanted current logo changed to an Evil Jester Puppeteer.

Thanks to @Dribbble for drafting me!

You can view the whole project at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/17235657/Viteo-Racing-Transmissions

