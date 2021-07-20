Community Services Application Features

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers 👋🏻🏀
Super Happy to share my first shot.
Screen design for chatroom, share and donate features on a community service app. Chatroom features could really helps volunteers to communicate and socialize in the platform. Volunteers could also easily invite their friend to an event, doing community service together with friends seems like a great idea.
Hope you like it ❤️ Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍
Please leave your constructive feedback.
Available for new projects: tianatashya@gmail.com
