PeraPera Nihongo - Logo Identity

ABOUT THIS PROJECT

PeraPera Nihongo is a Japanese language education school

We created a quite unique character, which can be a teacher figure in an application, let's call it "Nyan-sensei ", Nyan-sensei is a character made from a dictionary combination, a hat as well as a graduation gown and a Maneki Neko or a Japanese Cat doll.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
