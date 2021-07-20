Trending designs to inspire you
PeraPera Nihongo - Logo Identity
ABOUT THIS PROJECT
PeraPera Nihongo is a Japanese language education school
We created a quite unique character, which can be a teacher figure in an application, let's call it "Nyan-sensei ", Nyan-sensei is a character made from a dictionary combination, a hat as well as a graduation gown and a Maneki Neko or a Japanese Cat doll.