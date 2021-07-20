Ms.Hau & her pets

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Chị Hậu - là 1 người chị hơn tôi ~10 tuổi. Ở tuổi ngoài 30, chị có cho mình 1 tâm hồn đẹp, 1 chú chó Buddy cùng với 7 con mèo to béo. Là người mà từ khi quen chị ấy tôi được cho ăn ướt mồm cả ngày (chắc là do thói quen chăm mấy con mèo, hiha...). Đây là bức hình tôi phác lại lời kể của chị ấy: "Chị đã thức cả đêm trông con nhện cho lũ chó mèo ngủ " =))) Tôi được biết là chị ấy sợ nhện.