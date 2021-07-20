Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ms.Hau & her pets painting illustration
Chị Hậu - là 1 người chị hơn tôi ~10 tuổi. Ở tuổi ngoài 30, chị có cho mình 1 tâm hồn đẹp, 1 chú chó Buddy cùng với 7 con mèo to béo. Là người mà từ khi quen chị ấy tôi được cho ăn ướt mồm cả ngày (chắc là do thói quen chăm mấy con mèo, hiha...). Đây là bức hình tôi phác lại lời kể của chị ấy: "Chị đã thức cả đêm trông con nhện cho lũ chó mèo ngủ " =))) Tôi được biết là chị ấy sợ nhện.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
