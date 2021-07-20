ArmKum

Google Icons Set Revisions

ArmKum
ArmKum
Hire Me
  • Save
Google Icons Set Revisions glass clean minimal set icons icon google
Google Icons Set Revisions glass clean minimal set icons icon google
Google Icons Set Revisions glass clean minimal set icons icon google
Download color palette
  1. Perspactive.png
  2. Perspactive3.png
  3. All.png

As Facebook Messenger icons have re-branded to the new style which is really cool. I have tried adjusting from google exist icons to new style and added 3D effect slightly.

Here's the turn out :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
ArmKum
ArmKum
Creative UI & Viusual Designer
Hire Me

More by ArmKum

View profile
    • Like