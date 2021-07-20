Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rizky Adi

Nyonya Beling | Packaging

Nyonya Beling is a Snack Brand

Nyonya Beling - Snack Packaging

This packaging design is based on a concept of Beling chips are glass chips derived from cassava processed.

Called glass because of its very thin texture. That looks like broken glass, Beling in Sundanese language is Broken Glass

Rebranding Logo & Packaging

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
