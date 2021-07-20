Nyonya Beling | Packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Nyonya Beling is a Snack Brand
Nyonya Beling - Snack Packaging
This packaging design is based on a concept of Beling chips are glass chips derived from cassava processed.
Called glass because of its very thin texture. That looks like broken glass, Beling in Sundanese language is Broken Glass
